Water Box: Smoke On The Water

Aruba’s own Trevor Eman lays down a patch of rubber in his Kaase-powered Aruba.com ‘18 Mustang before making a qualifying pass at the $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving during the World Series of Pro Mod.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #182, the WSOPM Issue, in May/June of 2023.]

Eman, who’s competed on a limited basis for the last few years, was off to a strong start, qualifying No. 8 with a 4.102. His weekend came to an end in the first round of eliminations, though, when he impacted the left retaining wall after getting out of shape in his race against Dillon Voss. Fortunately, Eman wasn’t injured in the incident.