Water Box: Kevin Burt ‘Gassed Up’ at Southeast Gassers Association in ‘IInd Coming’

Kevin Burt heats up the slicks in his “IInd Coming” Chevy II in front of packed grandstands at the Southeast Gassers Association’s June trip to Knoxville Dragway. It was the series’ first of two stops at Knoxville on the 10-race 2023 championship schedule. Burt is one of more than two dozen racers who compete in SEGA’s B/Gas category. With creative nicknames, period-correct rules, and flamboyantly dressed back-up girls, the series is a true flashback to the late 1960s.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #184, the State of Drag Issue, in September/October of 2023.]

Photograph by Van Abernethy

Knoxville Dragway

Maynardville, Tennessee

Saturday, June 3rd, 2023