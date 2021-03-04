Watch: Wednesday Testing Highlights at World Doorslammer Nationals

World Doorslammer Nationals testing continues! Videographer and DI contributor Kyle Christ is on the grounds at Orlando Speed World Dragway capturing footage of testing as teams prepare for the second annual CTECH Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, March 5-7.

Testing continues Thursday until 6 p.m. through Friday (10 a.m. through 2 p.m.), while World Doorslammer Nationals qualifying kicks off Friday with Pro Stock sessions beginning at 4 and 7 p.m. Teams will get two more qualifying sessions on Saturday before going into Sunday eliminations.

The official event livestream will be available on FloRacing. The livestream will go live starting at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. To sign up for a yearly FloRacing subscription, click here.

Comments