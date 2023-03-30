Connect with us

News

Watch: Wednesday Testing Highlights at PDRA East Coast Nationals

Published

The 2023 PDRA season, the series’ 10th season, begins this weekend at the Summit Racing Equipment PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park. Teams started testing on Wednesday in preparation for Friday qualifying and Saturday eliminations. 

Straight Line Media’s Kyle Christ is on the grounds at GALOT capturing all the action, including this compilation of Wednesday testing highlights. Drivers from numerous PDRA classes, like the headlining Pro Nitrous, Pro Boost, and Extreme Pro Stock categories, hit the GALOT eighth mile to lay down some pretty impressive numbers. 

Testing continues Thursday, and Top Sportsman and Top Dragster qualifying will begin at 6:30 p.m. following testing. 

If you’re watching from home, check out FloRacing.com for the official event livestream, as well as the debut of the PDRA Raceday pre-race show at 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

