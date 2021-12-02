Watch: Wednesday Testing Highlights at 50th Annual Snowbird Nationals

More and more of the 50 Pro Mod teams entered for this weekend’s 50th annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks have started testing. The historic event will pay $50,000 to the winner in the headlining Pro Mod class, with sizable paydays also lined up for the other classes like Outlaw 632 and Pro 275.

Straight Line Media’s Kyle Christ has been on the grounds all week and put together this compilation of highlights from the Wednesday test session. Drivers include Randy Weatherford, Spencer Hyde, Kris Thorne, and Marc Meadors. They’re just a handful of the 50 drivers locked in to compete for a spot in the 32-car M&M Transmission Outlaw Pro Mod presented by Carmack Engineering field.

ADVERTISEMENT



The Snowbirds will also include Pro 275 presented by FuelTech, X275 presented by Precision Shaft Technologies, Limited Drag Radial presented by Mickey Thompson Tires, Voss Wheelie Bars Outlaw 632 presented by $hameless Racing, and Ultra Street presented by TRZ Motorsports, a N/T Shootout, 4.60 Bike, index classes, and the Right Trailers Jr. Dragster Shootout.

Fans who can’t take in the Snowbirds trackside can tune in from home via the official event livestream on FloRacing.

For more information like class rules, ticket prices and a detailed schedule, visit www.RaceBMP.com.

Comments