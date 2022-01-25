WATCH: U.S. Street Nationals Monday Testing Highlights

Racers are already on the grounds at Bradenton Motorsports Park getting ready for the U.S. Street Nationals presented by Diamond Pistons, Jan. 28-30. The race will feature a $32,000-to-win, 32-car Pro Mod field, as well as Pro 275, X275, Limited Drag Radial, Ultra Street, Pro Outlaw 632 and more.

A number of Pro Mod drivers hit the track on Monday, including 50th annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals winner Melanie Salemi, Stevie “Fast” Jackson, Kenny Lang (pictured), Steve King, and Mike Decker Jr. Check out the highlights in this video from Straight Line Media’s Kyle Christ.

ADVERTISEMENT



Along with Pro Mod, the U.S. Street Nationals will include $10,000-to-win Proline Racing Pro 275 presented by FuelTech USA and Precision Shaft Technologies X275 presented by Mickey Thompson; $7,500-to-win Voss Wheelie Bars Pro Outlaw 632 presented by $hameless Racing and Rife Sensors Limited Drag Radial presented by Motion Raceworks; and $5,000-to-win TRZ Motorsports Ultra Street presented by Innovative Racecraft. The lineup also includes a Florida N/T Racing No Time Shootout, 5.50 Index, 6.50 Index, and 7.50 Index classes.

Fans who can’t take in the U.S. Street Nationals trackside can tune in from home via the official event livestream on FloRacing.

For more information like ticket prices and a detailed schedule, visit www.RaceBMP.com.

Comments