Watch: Tom Bailey Takes 4,000-Horsepower Street Car Out for Ice Cream

Hot Rod Drag Week star Tom Bailey walks the walk and talks the talk. His 4,000-horsepower “Sick Seconds” ’69 Camaro doesn’t just get driven on the street when it’s competing in Drag Week. As seen in this video on Bailey’s YouTube channel, he takes it out and drives it on the street fairly regularly.

Ride along with Bailey as he takes the car, which recorded the first 5-second pass in Drag Week history in 2019, on a cruise through the streets of Ft. Myers, Florida. He pulls into a 7-Eleven for gas before heading down to the beach to get ice cream, garnering attention from curious onlookers along the way.

