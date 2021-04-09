Watch: Thursday Testing Highlights at PDRA East Coast Nationals

The stars of the PDRA are kicking off the eight-race 2021 season this weekend at the East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina. The event includes the PDRA’s full lineup of classes, including Pro Nitrous, Pro Boost, Extreme Pro Stock, Pro Outlaw 632, Pro Nitrous Motorcycle, Pro Street and a handful of sportsman and Jr. Dragster classes.

The staging lanes filled up on Wednesday and Thursday as drivers tested for the Friday-Saturday event. Some racers have already competed at other races this year, while many others haven’t been on track since the PDRA World Finals back in October.

Kyle Christ of Straight Line Media filmed the whole Thursday test session and posted this highlight video on Facebook. If the turnout in testing is any indication of what’s in store for this weekend, we’re set to see full fields in Pro Nitrous and Pro Boost, with a combination of series regulars and part-timers showing up in full force.

