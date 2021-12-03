Watch: Thursday Testing Highlights at 50th Annual Snowbird Nationals

Teams got in one more full day of testing on Thursday in advance of this weekend’s 50th annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The historic event will pay $50,000 to the winner in the headlining Pro Mod class, with sizable paydays also lined up for the other classes like Outlaw 632 and Pro 275.

Check out a few of the Thursday testing highlights in this compilation from Kyle Christ and Jalen Burbage at Straight Line Media. Drivers include Jason Harris, Stevie “Fast” Jackson, Marcus Birt, and Tim Slavens, who’s debuting his new Pro Mod ’69 Camaro. They’re just a handful of the 50 drivers locked in to compete for a spot in the 32-car M&M Transmission Outlaw Pro Mod presented by Carmack Engineering field.

The Snowbirds will also include Pro 275 presented by FuelTech, X275 presented by Precision Shaft Technologies, Limited Drag Radial presented by Mickey Thompson Tires, Voss Wheelie Bars Outlaw 632 presented by $hameless Racing, and Ultra Street presented by TRZ Motorsports, a N/T Shootout, 4.60 Bike, index classes, and the Right Trailers Jr. Dragster Shootout.

Fans who can’t take in the Snowbirds trackside can tune in from home via the official event livestream on FloRacing.

For more information like ticket prices and a detailed schedule, visit www.RaceBMP.com.

