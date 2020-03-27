WATCH: Stevie ‘Fast’ Jackson Gives In-Depth Breakdown of Lockup Torque Converters

Defending NHRA Pro Mod world champion Stevie “Fast” Jackson has been steadily building an incredible audience and library of videos on his YouTube channel. He’s taking advantage of this break in the racing action by cranking out even more videos, like this in-depth look at the Neal Chance Racing Converters lockup torque converter out of Jeffrey Barker’s new nitrous-assisted NHRA Pro Mod entry. Now around a month after Barker ripped off a 5.66-second, 253 mph pass – the quickest NHRA-legal, quarter-mile nitrous Pro Mod pass – during testing at Orlando, Jackson breaks down the converter and explains the parts and pieces, and how they all work together.

