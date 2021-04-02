Watch: Roger Holder Takes Flight at Sweet 16 4.0

California’s Roger Holder joined a growing list of small-tire drivers to take flight at South Georgia Motorsports Park, as his show-quality twin-turbo ’68 Nova took off during the second round of Pro 275 qualifying at Duck X Productions’ Sweet 16 4.0 on Thursday evening.

Holder wasn’t injured in the incident, though the car suffered enough damage to put it on the sidelines for the rest of the weekend.

“Thank you all for the support, I appreciate all of you even though I can’t respond to all,” Holder said on a Facebook post. “The good Lord had his hands on me once again and kept me safe. The safety crew did an amazing job as well being there almost before I got stopped, thank you. I’m pretty banged up. Car is banged up as well. I’ll get it apart, assess the damage and get it fixed.”

DI contributor Kyle Christ of Straight Line Media captured the incident on the video below.

