Watch: Relive Sick Week Through ‘Sick the Movie’

Whether you missed out on Sick Week or want to relive the experience, Tom Bailey’s Sick the Magazine has you covered with the debut of the new “Sick the Movie” documentary. Voiced by Brian Lohnes, the 45-minute video recaps the inaugural Sick Week drag-and-drive experience with on-track action, bits from the staging lanes and pits, the checkpoints, and rolling footage along the way on Florida’s backroads and highways.

Props to Luke Nieuwhof for filming most of the footage for this, as well as piecing it together. It takes viewers through the whole Sick Week experience, from the highs and lows of the mechanical challenges to the lighthearted moments that made Sick Week “the hardest vacation you’ll ever take.”

Watch the full movie below.