Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Features

Watch: Relive Sick Week Through 'Sick the Movie'
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

Drag Radial Exclusive Features

2021 DI Pass of the Year: Daniel Pharris’ 3.49 in Radial vs. the World at Sweet 16

Exclusive Features NHRA

2021 DI Drag Racing Ambassador of the Year: Brian Lohnes

Features News Sportsman

Jr. Dragster Star Jonathan McClain Accelerates His Future with Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

Exclusive Features Sportsman

After Joining Exclusive 'Million' Winners Club, Tyler Bohannon Chasing More Big Wins in 2022

Exclusive Features News

THREE RACES IN: NHRA Top Performers & Teams to Watch Headed into Las Vegas

Exclusive Features News

Golden Child: Paige Coughlin Looks to Carve Her Own Path in No Prep World

Exclusive Features NHRA Race Coverage

Racers Win Battle Against the Weather at 64th Annual March Meet

Exclusive Features News

DI Tribute: Scott Oksas

Exclusive Features Interviews

DI Interview: Ryan Martin Plays to Win, On and Off the Track

Features

Watch: Relive Sick Week Through ‘Sick the Movie’

Published

Whether you missed out on Sick Week or want to relive the experience, Tom Bailey’s Sick the Magazine has you covered with the debut of the new “Sick the Movie” documentary. Voiced by Brian Lohnes, the 45-minute video recaps the inaugural Sick Week drag-and-drive experience with on-track action, bits from the staging lanes and pits, the checkpoints, and rolling footage along the way on Florida’s backroads and highways.

ADVERTISEMENT


Props to Luke Nieuwhof for filming most of the footage for this, as well as piecing it together. It takes viewers through the whole Sick Week experience, from the highs and lows of the mechanical challenges to the lighthearted moments that made Sick Week “the hardest vacation you’ll ever take.”

Watch the full movie below.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Top Fuel Star Brittany Force Talks Fast-Approaching Four-Wide Nationals

Brittany Force is a big fan of one of the most unique races in motorsports, but the Top Fuel star also recognizes the challenges...

4 days ago

News

Q&A: Leah Pruett Dishes on Four-Wide Nationals, Admits Gamesmanship is Doubled

Only 48-hours prior to the kickoff of the NHRA’s first of two Four-Wide Nationals – the first coming this weekend at the luxurious Las...

2 days ago

News

Hunter Green to Make NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster Debut at 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

Hunter Green, the son of NHRA Funny Car and Pro Mod driver Chad Green, will make his NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster debut this weekend...

2 days ago

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes. ADVERTISEMENT

February 23, 2014
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.