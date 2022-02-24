Watch: Q1 Highlights From Lights Out 13 at SGMP

Qualifying for Duck X Productions’ Holley EFI Lights Out 13 at South Georgia Motorsports Park kicked off Wednesday evening, with drag radial teams from all over North America on the property for the marquee small-tire race.

In this video from Straight Line Media’s Kyle Christ, watch the No. 1 qualifier highlights from the first qualifying session.

Jason Lee is the provisional No. 1 qualifier in Radial vs. the World with a 3.574 at 207.18 MPH in Eric Gustafson’s ProCharger-boosted Coast Packing Company ’69 Camaro.

Manny Buginga rocketed to the top in Pro 275 in his ProCharged “Fred” ’03 Mustang with a 3.756 at 198.64.

In Limited Drag Radial, Neil Hawkins (pictured in feature image) drove his nitrous-fed Mustang to a 4.027 at 180.55 to lead the 40-car qualifying order.

Defending X275 season champion Rob Goss is the current low qualifier with his 4.173 at 172.89 in his Wyoming-based, ProCharger-boosted ’09 Dodge Challenger.

Another defending champion, Jason Riley, currently leads the Limited 235 field with a 4.926 at 145.53 in his small-block Ford-powered ’87 Mustang.

DXP Street Q1 was set to run Thursday morning, with Q2 for all classes to begin at 5 p.m. EST.

