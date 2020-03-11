WATCH: Pro Stock Qualifying from the World Doorslammer Nationals

Straight Line Media’s Kyle Christ captured the Pro Stock qualifying action at the inaugural Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing at Orlando Speed World Dragway last weekend. He condensed hours of footage into a series of highlight videos.

In this compilation, the stars of NHRA Pro Stock battle for the No. 1 spot. Matt Hartford ended up taking the top spot with an EFI-era record elapsed time of 6.460 seconds at 211.89 mph.

“The neat thing about it is it’s the third-quickest run in NHRA history out of a 500-inch car,” Hartford said. “That means a lot to us. I knew it was a good run. Sitting in the lanes, I could feel the temperature drop. I came back and grabbed the laptop, and made some changes before the run just feeling how quick it was turning. I was ecstatic. To put the Total Seal Camaro in the No. 1 position in qualifying, it’s a dream come true.”

