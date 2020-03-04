WATCH: Pro Mod Teams Prep for World Doorslammer Nationals at Tuesday Testing

World Doorslammer Nationals testing continues! Videographer and DI contributor Kyle Christ is on the grounds at Orlando Speed World Dragway capturing footage of testing as teams prepare for the inaugural Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing, March 6-8.

Testing continues Wednesday through Friday (10 a.m. through 5 p.m.), while World Doorslammer Nationals qualifying kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. Teams will get three more qualifying sessions on Saturday before going into Sunday eliminations.

The official event livestream will be available on SpeedVideo. The livestream will go live starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To sign up for a monthly or yearly SpeedVideo subscription, click here.

