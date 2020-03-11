WATCH: Pro Mod Stars Set Quickest 16-Car Field at World Doorslammer Nationals

Straight Line Media’s Kyle Christ captured the Pro Mod qualifying action at the inaugural Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing at Orlando Speed World Dragway last weekend. He condensed hours of footage into a series of highlight videos.

In this compilation, the stars of NHRA Pro Mod fight for the No. 1 spot going into eliminations for the $50,000-to-win prize. Justin Bond in his ProCharger-boosted Bahrain 1 Racing ’69 Camaro led the 33-car qualifying order with his 5.623-second, 253.14-mph blast, which eclipsed the current NHRA Pro Mod elapsed time record.

“We were expecting to go significantly slower,” Bond admitted. “I’d never actually driven the car to the finish line [before the 5.626], so we didn’t know what it would do. The air really affects this combination a lot. Even when I drove it before to 5 seconds, we were running in 2,500 feet of air. We’ve had this car out two times before. It had 11 runs on it before we unloaded it here on Thursday. We just don’t know what to expect and we’re just finding our way.”

