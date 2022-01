In this video from WFO Radio, host Joe Castello takes on professional NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle star Flyin’ Ryan Oehler in a battle of Ford 5.0 Mustangs. A two-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle race winner, Oehler challenged the NHRA Drag Racing announcer to a race for the grand opening of Tampa Bay Race Rentals at Showtime Dragstrip in St. Petersburg, FL. Can Joe keep up with this Pro? Find out.

