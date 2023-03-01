Watch: Monday & Tuesday Testing Highlights From World Series of Pro Mod

Teams have been testing since Monday afternoon at Bradenton Motorsports Park in preparation for this weekend’s Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, March 3-5. Racers in Pro Mod, Mountain Motor Pro Stock, and Factory Stock took advantage of two days of testing offered by the track. For many racers, this was their first time hitting the track in 2023. Others have tested or raced at Bradenton at the U.S. Street Nationals a month ago.

Kyle Christ of Straight Line Media put together this compilation of highlights from Monday and Tuesday testing. You’ll notice the scoreboards do not show times – the scoreboards and timeslipp app will be off until qualifying begins on Friday.

Testing continues Wednesday and Thursday. These two days of testing are included in the entry fee for all WSOPM competitors in Pro Mod, the $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, the XFWD Challenge, and the D H Davies Racing Factory Stock Classic.

Starting Friday, tune in to FloRacing for the official event livestream.