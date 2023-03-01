Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Watch: Monday & Tuesday Testing Highlights From World Series of Pro Mod

Published

Teams have been testing since Monday afternoon at Bradenton Motorsports Park in preparation for this weekend’s Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, March 3-5. Racers in Pro Mod, Mountain Motor Pro Stock, and Factory Stock took advantage of two days of testing offered by the track. For many racers, this was their first time hitting the track in 2023. Others have tested or raced at Bradenton at the U.S. Street Nationals a month ago. 

Kyle Christ of Straight Line Media put together this compilation of highlights from Monday and Tuesday testing. You’ll notice the scoreboards do not show times – the scoreboards and timeslipp app will be off until qualifying begins on Friday. 

Testing continues Wednesday and Thursday. These two days of testing are included in the entry fee for all WSOPM competitors in Pro Mod, the $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, the XFWD Challenge, and the D H Davies Racing Factory Stock Classic. 

Starting Friday, tune in to FloRacing for the official event livestream. 

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.