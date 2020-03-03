WATCH: Monday Testing Highlights at DI World Doorslammer Nationals

It’s officially World Doorslammer Nationals race week! Videographer and DI contributor Kyle Christ is on the grounds at Orlando Speed World Dragway capturing footage of testing as teams prepare for the inaugural Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing, March 6-8.

In this highlight video from Monday testing, watch as drivers like “Tricky” Rickie Smith, Rick Hord, Michael Biehle, Clint Satterfield, Todd Tutterow and Jose Gonzalez break in new cars, new combinations and get the dust knocked off after a long offseason.

Testing continues Tuesday through Friday, while World Doorslammer Nationals qualifying kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. Teams will get three more qualifying sessions on Saturday before going into Sunday eliminations.

