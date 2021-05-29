Watch: Lizzy Musi Talks Street Outlaws, Pro Nitrous Return, No Limit 2 Drag Racing Game

The PDRA is racing at Summit Motorsports Park for the first time this weekend, and one of the biggest stories of the weekend is Lizzy Musi’s return to Pro Nitrous competition. She’s missed a lot of the races in the past year or so due to a busy filming schedule with Street Outlaws. But the schedules aligned this weekend, so Musi and the Musi Racing team, led by her father and legendary engine builder Pat Musi, are on the grounds to get back to running 3.60s.

In this video from Kyle Christ and Straight Line Media, Drag Illustrated Editor-in-Chief Nate Van Wagnen catches up with Musi for a wide-ranging interview.

Musi talks about returning to Pro Nitrous in a ’68 Camaro co-owned by Pat Musi and Dan Green, a car she’ll run at as many PDRA races as her schedule allows, as well as some outlaw Pro Mod events. She also talks about what it’s like being a part of the Street Outlaws craze. Finally, the conversation wraps up with Musi’s thoughts on the new No Limit 2 Drag Racing app, a game for iPhone and Android devices that includes Musi’s “Aftershock” Camaro from Street Outlaws.

This story is a part of Drag Illustrated’s coverage of the PDRA DeCerbo Construction American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies at Summit Motorsports Park. For more event coverage and features on the PDRA, check out our complete PDRA section here.

