Watch: John Hall Walks Away From Brutal Pro Nitrous Crash at PDRA East Coast Nationals

Veteran Pro Nitrous racer John Hall experienced a wild ride during the first round of eliminations at the season-opening PDRA East Coast Nationals at GALOT Motorsports Park. His brand-new Jerry Bickel-built, Musi-powered Camaro got out of shape and went over the retaining wall, flipping over and eventually tagging the scoreboard.

Fortunately, Hall climbed out of the wreckage under his own power and is being evaluated by the medics. Keep scrolling to watch the incredible footage captured by Kyle Christ of Straight Line Media.

Hall was making his return to Pro Nitrous competition after a three-year hiatus.

Stay tuned for continued updates and results from the PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park.

