Watch: Joe Caruso Unveils New RJ Race Cars-Built Caruso Family Racing Pro Mod Camaro

Watch now as Joe Caruso, the patriarch of the Caruso Family Racing team, proudly debuts their brand new RJ Race Cars built NHRA Pro Mod Chevy Camaro.

“It’s gorgeous. I’ve owned a Rick Jones car before back in 1992. I purchased Rick’s personal Pro Stock and was just totally impressed with that car. Can’t wait to get this one out to the race track, do some testing so that we can make a great showing in Gainesville in March, at the NHRA Gatornationals.”

“I can’t thank Rick and Rickie and their whole team enough for this beautiful car. A lot of the thought that went into this was also part of the brainchild of our crew chief and great friend, Lee White. I’m really impressed. In a time of Covid and everything that’s going on they produced this car ahead of schedule. Great thanks to them, and my whole team,” Caruso said.

Rick and Rickie Jones own RJ Race Cars and it’s entity Quarter-Max, which is a manufacturing leader in chassis and racing components as well as a major outlet store for over 100 of today’s top racing brands. Their company celebrated this year as their customers’ claimed both the NHRA Pro Stock and Pro Mod World Championships in back to back seasons with their RJ brand of chassis, with Erica Enders and Stevie Fast, respectively. Notably Rick and Rickie also serve as crew chiefs on Enders’ Pro Stock car and have won four out of the last seven titles with their tuning skills, an ingredient they mix with their builds and products.

“The Caruso’s are a great family with a passion for racing, just like our own family,” Rick Jones said. “We’re really looking forward to seeing how they perform with this car in 2021.”

For more information about RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max please visit https://quartermax.com/

