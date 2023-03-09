Watch: International Drag Racing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Live From Gainesville

This evening, March 9th, the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2023 live from Gainesville, Florida, ahead of the season-opening NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. This year’s class of inductees includes Shelly Anderson-Payne, Ron Attebury, Carol “Bunny” Burkett, Graeme Cowin, John Force, Sonny Messner, and Vinny & Richard Napp. Bob Frey is set to receive the Founders Award, and Linda Jones will receive the Pat Garlits Memorial Award.

Our friends at CompetitionPlus.com will offer a free livestream of the induction ceremony. Check back here at 8 p.m. Eastern to catch the full broadcast.