WATCH: How to Measure for QA1 Custom Shocks

Our friends at QA1 sent over this new tech story to help racers measure their equipment for custom shocks. With racing at a nearly complete shutdown for the near future, now is a great time to take on a project like this! Check out the full story and accompanying YouTube video below.

The most common question we receive in the tech department every single day is, “Does QA1 make shocks for my (XYZ) vehicle?” And the simplest answer is…”We probably do!”

The fact is that QA1 shocks are likely riding around on just as many vehicles you won’t find in the catalog as we have in the catalog. Actually, outside of a spindle mounted strut, factory coil-over, or an odd clevis type mount, just about any shocks with a stud, an eyelet, or a t-bar mount can be outfitted with QA1 shocks.

Our shocks cover many applications, but we know there are many more out there we haven’t measured up just yet. Even the applications you see in the catalog should be measured if you changed the vehicle’s ride height. Knowing your connection types, where to measure them, and the shock ride height measurement is all you’ll need.

How to Measure for The Correct Shock Length

Before taking your measurements, it is very important to get the vehicle positioned in the ride height that it will be set at while going down the road. Whether it has leaf springs or coil springs, let the vehicle rest under its full weight at normal ride height. If you are only halfway through the build and want to get your shocks sized up, you can also have the car up in the air without the springs. Simply jack the wheel and tire up to where you visually want it and start measuring from there.

Eyelet to Eyelet: At ride height, measure from the center of the top mounting bolt to the center of the lower mounting bolt.

Stud to T-Bar: At ride height, measure from the bottom of the washer below the stud to the center of the t-bar. There are also different sizes of t-bar mounts. Measure the overall width and bolt spacing of the t-bar needed for your vehicle.

T-Bar to Eyelet: At ride height, measure from the center of the t-bar to the center of the eyelet.

No Shocks: If you are in the middle of your build and don’t have shocks, you can measure between the shock mounting points to get an accurate measurement.

When to Choose QA1 Shocks

Whether you want to change the ride height using coil-overs or you like where it sits and just want to improve the ride quality, QA1 has a shock for you. QA1 shocks are very smooth operating hydraulic filled shocks with no gas charge, which adds to the vehicle’s spring rate. This means there is no gas charge to lose over time like standard replacement shocks. This also means you can mount QA1 shocks upside down if needed and the shock will operate flawlessly. Honestly, you can mount QA1 shocks in any position and the shock won’t know the difference.

What Do I Do with My Measurements

Once you have your measurements, give us a call and our tech team will be waiting to assist you on supplying you with the right shocks for your vehicle.

Time to upgrade your suspension! Please check out the YouTube video for more information.

If you have any questions, please feel free to give us a ring at (952) 985-5675 or shoot us an email.

Comments