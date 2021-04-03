Watch: Fletcher Cox, Shawn Ayers Discuss 3.667-Second Pro 275 Record Pass at Sweet 16 4.0

Just a few weeks after winning the NMCA season opener in Xtreme Pro Mod, Shawn Ayers and team owner Fletcher Cox notched another season milestone when Ayers lowered the Pro 275 elapsed time record to a 3.667 at 203.61 MPH during Friday qualifying at Duck X Productions’ Sweet 16 4.0.

Driving Cox’s Jon Salemi-tuned, roots-blown ’68 Camaro, Ayers became the second Pro 275 driver to dip into the 3.60-second zone after FuelTech’s Luis de Leon’s barrier-breaking 3.686 in Manny Buginga’s ProCharger-boosted Mustang earlier in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT



In this clip from Kyle Christ of Straight Line Media, Cox and Ayers talk about the run and discuss the team’s partners that made such a performance possible. Watch until the end of the clip to see the record-setting pass.

Comments