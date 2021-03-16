Watch: Complete Stock/Super Stock Eliminations From CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals Presented by JEGS

In addition to Pro Stock and Pro Mod, the second annual CTECH Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS included Strange Engineering Stock/Super Stock, which paid $10,000 to win. Super Stock racer Brian Oakes scored the event win in his ’69 Camaro.

The race was streamed live on FloRacing, which also has the entire event archived for post-race viewing. But fortunately for fans who don’t have a FloRacing subscription, Kyle Christ at Straight Line Media was capturing the action. He compiled footage from the complete Pro Mod eliminations, including the first-round pairings chip draw during pre-race ceremonies.

The event also included $75,000-to-win Pro Stock, $50,000-to-win Pro Mod, $15,000-to-win $hameless Racing Pro 632 presented by C&C Pumping, Ray Skillman Auto Group Factory Shootout, Comp Eliminator, and Top Sportsman.

