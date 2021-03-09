Exclusive
Watch: Complete Pro Stock Eliminations at CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals Presented by JEGS
The Pro Stock portion of the second annual CTECH Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS featured incredible performances, big upsets, and a storybook finish for the Cuadra family, as Fernando Cuadra Jr. defeated his brother, Cristian, in the $75,000-to-win final round.
The race was streamed live on FloRacing, which also has the entire event archived for post-race viewing. But fortunately for fans who don’t have a FloRacing subscription, Kyle Christ at Straight Line Media was capturing the action. He compiled footage from the complete Pro Stock eliminations, including the first-round pairings chip draw during pre-race ceremonies.
The event also included $50,000-to-win Pro Mod, $15,000-to-win $hameless Racing Pro 632 presented by C&C Pumping, Ray Skillman Auto Group Factory Shootout, Comp Eliminator, Top Sportsman and Strange Engineering Stock/Super Stock.
Click here to see more features and results from the World Doorslammer Nationals at Orlando Speed World Dragway.
