Watch: Complete Pro Mod Qualifying From The World Series of Pro Mod

Sixty-one Pro Mod drivers rolled through the water box for four qualifying sessions at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service over the weekend. Bradenton Motorsports Park played host to one of the most incredible Pro Mod fields in history, with the top 32 qualifiers separated by just .056 seconds. Forty-four of the 61 drivers dipped into the 3.60-second range. The bump spot was Steven Whiteley’s 3.700 after Q3, and it had fallen to eventual winner Spencer Hyde’s 3.682 by the end of Q4. Johnny Camp led the way with his 3.626.

If you missed it live on FloRacing, the official live-streaming partner of WSOPM, Kyle Christ of Straight Line Media filmed all four qualifying sessions and compiled it all into this one-hour video. Sit back and watch as what’s believed to be the tightest 32-car Pro Mod field in history unfolds.