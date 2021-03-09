Exclusive
Watch: Complete Pro Mod Eliminations at CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals Presented by JEGS
The Pro Mod portion of the second annual CTECH Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS featured record performances, big matchups and a dominant finish by Khalid Al-Balooshi, who won the $50,000 final round over defending event champion Alex Laughlin.
The race was streamed live on FloRacing, which also has the entire event archived for post-race viewing. But fortunately for fans who don’t have a FloRacing subscription, Kyle Christ at Straight Line Media was capturing the action. He compiled footage from the complete Pro Mod eliminations, including the first-round pairings chip draw during pre-race ceremonies.
The event also included $75,000-to-win Pro Stock, $15,000-to-win $hameless Racing Pro 632 presented by C&C Pumping, Ray Skillman Auto Group Factory Shootout, Comp Eliminator, Top Sportsman and Strange Engineering Stock/Super Stock.
Click here to see more features and results from the World Doorslammer Nationals at Orlando Speed World Dragway.
0 comments