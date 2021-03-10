Watch: Complete Pro 632 Eliminations From CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals Presented by JEGS

In addition to Pro Stock and Pro Mod, the second annual CTECH Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS included $hameless Racing Pro 632 presented by C&C Pumping, which paid a class-record $15,000 to win. Reigning PDRA Pro Outlaw 632 world champion Wes Distefano scored the big payday with his final-round win over defending event champion Dillon Voss.

The race was streamed live on FloRacing, which also has the entire event archived for post-race viewing. But fortunately for fans who don’t have a FloRacing subscription, Kyle Christ at Straight Line Media was capturing the action. He compiled footage from the complete Pro Mod eliminations, including the first-round pairings chip draw during pre-race ceremonies.

The event also included $75,000-to-win Pro Stock, $50,000-to-win Pro Mod, Ray Skillman Auto Group Factory Shootout, Comp Eliminator, Top Sportsman and Strange Engineering Stock/Super Stock.

