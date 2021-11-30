Watch: Alex Laughlin, Screw-Blown Corvette Take on Ken Block’s ‘Hoonicorn’ Mustang on Unprepped Runway

From racing against Street Outlaws stars on Discovery to Hot Wheels cars on toy store shelves across the country, Alex Laughlin has taken advantage of every opportunity to put himself and drag racing in front of as many mainstream car culture eyes as possible. His latest opportunity came recently when he was invited to take part in the second season of “Hoonicorn vs. The World” on the Hoonigan YouTube channel.

The season premiere features Laughlin and his screw-blown Radial vs. the World Corvette taking on Ken Block’s 1,400-horsepower, twin-turbocharged “Hoonicorn” Mustang driven by Block’s 14-year-old daughter, Lia. The two face off in a series of races on an unprepared runway.

Even with some modifications and tuning to account for the unprepped surface, it’s a challenge for Laughlin’s 4,000-horsepower hot rod to get hooked up. Still, he manages to run side-by-side with Block’s internet-famous Hoonicorn.

The video already has 1.4 million views in just over 24 hours.

Speed Society also put together a cool behind-the-scenes video of the whole process. It includes cameo appearances by tuner Frankie “Madman” Taylor and Fueltech‘s Anderson Dick.

