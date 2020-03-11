WATCH: Alex Laughlin Outlasts Record Pro Mod Field to Win World Doorslammer Nationals

Did you miss SpeedVideo’s coverage of the inaugural World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing last weekend? Thanks to Kyle Christ at Straight Line Media, you can watch as Alex Laughlin and Todd Tutterow raced through the quickest NHRA-legal Pro Mod field to reach the $50,000-to-win final round.

Laughlin, who was also competing in Pro Stock, made it to the finish line first in the Caruso family’s ATI Performance Products ’69 Camaro. He recorded a 5.671-second pass at 251.53 mph, while Tutterow slowed to a 6.362 at 146.21 after backfiring the supercharger. It was Laughlin’s first win in Pro Mod, adding to his 2019 victories in Radial vs. the World at Lights Out 10 and in Pro Stock at the NHRA U.S. Nationals.

“After qualifying third, I thought we absolutely had a shot at it,” Laughlin said. “The Pro Stock car was running pretty decent and this thing was running pretty decent, so I thought we had a shot at winning both – definitely a good shot at winning one, and it turns out we did.”

