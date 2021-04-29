Walmart Partners with Stringer Performance & Clay Millican for Vaccine Event at Atlanta Dragway

In a nationwide effort to help expand COVID-19 vaccine uptake, Walmart today announced a partnership with their Walmart mobile wellness program and Stringer Performance and Top Fuel Driver Clay Millican with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) for a vaccination and education event during the 2021 NHRA Southern Nationals at the historic Atlanta Dragway.

Walmart’s licensed pharmacists will be onsite to vaccinate eligible attendees of the event Friday, April 30 through Saturday, May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendees 18 and older can walk up to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine while allocation lasts. Information on where to get a second dose of the vaccine will be available onsite. Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine, however patients should bring their insurance card if they have one.

Six-time World Champion, Clay Millican will be available for a meet and greet at the Walmart event Saturday, May 1 at 3 p.m.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Walmart to encourage race enthusiasts to get vaccinated,” said Clay Millican. “I was vaccinated for my family, my friends, my community, and for my sport because I know it is the key to being able to return to a safer and healthier way of life.”

“Walmart is so excited for this opportunity to partner with the NHRA and Clay Millican for this vaccine event. Our mobile wellness vehicles allow us to be out in the community and help provide vaccines to as many eligible community members as possible. We want to help the country re-open and can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. This event helps us get one step closer to our goal,” said Nick Infante, vice president state and local government relations at Walmart.

The vaccination event is part of Walmart’s mobile wellness program, a country-wide tour which launched in January to expand health and wellness community efforts in tandem with program sponsor products from Clorox, Kleenex, and GSK. As part of these events the mobile wellness program will generate education and awareness of the Walmart’s wellness services as well as providing education about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines with an aim to combat hesitancy and increase vaccination uptake.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue supporting states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

