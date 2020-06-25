Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum to Reopen July 1

The Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum, closed since March 1 due to COVID-19, will be reopening to the public on Wednesday July 1. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

The Museum will be following all of the Los Angeles County Department of Health guidelines and will be putting additional precautions in place. Museum employees will be equipped with personal protective equipment; plexiglass panels will be installed at the ticket counter and gift shop; the museum will enhance sanitizing procedures; and a clear flow path will be marked for visitors to help implement social distancing.

The Museum will be following the L.A. County recommended guidelines for the safety of the guests, employees, and volunteers. All guests will be required to wear face masks and encouraged to wash/sanitize their hands before entering the Museum. Most importantly, guests are encouraged stay at home if they are feeling sick.

The Museum truly appreciates the support of the members, donors, sponsors, employees, and volunteers during this most challenging time.

