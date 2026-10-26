Waldeck Real Estate Group Rides with Spencer Hyde in Las Vegas

In advance of the penultimate NHRA Countdown playoff race, 2025 Rookie of the Year Spencer Hyde announced a new primary sponsor, Waldeck Real Estate Group, for the upcoming MOPAR Las Vegas Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The new livery will be debuted during Friday qualifying as Hyde and the Jim Head-tuned Funny Car will continue to battle to move up in the Top Ten and secure a victory as the 2026 season winds down. The addition of a new sponsor has Hyde especially excited to get back on the racetrack.

“We are really looking forward to introducing Waldeck Real Estate Group and Joli Waldeck to the fans of NHRA in Las Vegas and across the country,” said Hyde, a three-time Funny Car national event finalist. “Joli has been a supporter of our team for some time now and this is a great opportunity to highlight a woman-owned business and a business that really supports motorsports. NHRA is one of the most diverse and exciting sports in world, and we are thrilled to partner with Joli and Waldeck Real Estate Group for the Las Vegas race.”



In one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country, Waldeck Real Estate Group sets itself apart through the leadership and creativity of owner Joli Waldeck. With over 11 years serving the Las Vegas Valley, Waldeck Real Estate Group, www.waldeckrealestategroup.com, has a marketing-focused approach designed to maximize exposure. Waldeck’s local knowledge of Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin and surrounding communities gives buyers and sellers an advantage when they are looking at buying, selling, investing or relocation.



“Racing has become such a big part of my life, and being able to combine that passion with the real estate business I’ve spent years building is something truly special,” said Joli Waldeck, Founder Waldeck Real Estate Group. “What makes this opportunity even more meaningful is being able to stand behind Spencer Hyde and his team, a small group of incredibly hardworking people who pour everything they have into this sport. I’m so proud to support them and couldn’t be more excited to do it right here in Las Vegas.”



At just 29 years old, Waldeck has built a growing entrepreneurial portfolio spanning real estate, marketing, and publishing in Las Vegas. As the owner of Waldeck Real Estate Group, a marketing company, and a publishing venture, Waldeck is now adding another milestone to her career by stepping into the role of primary sponsor for Spencer Hyde’s NHRA Funny Car. The partnership brings together her passion for motorsports, her entrepreneurial drive, and her commitment to supporting the hardworking teams behind the sport.



Hyde and the Waldeck Real Estate Group Funny Car team will be looking to build on the performance success they displayed two weeks ago at the Texas Fall Nationals outside of Dallas. The team made consistently quick runs in the mid to low 3.90 range throughout qualifying and stepped up with a blistering 3.917 second pass in a first round losing effort to J.R. Todd, who would go on to win the event. Throughout the Countdown Hyde and his Funny Car team have shown flashes of improvement both in performance and driving. Combining the two positive efforts has been a challenge but one that Hyde hopes to turn around starting this weekend in Las Vegas with the support of the Waldeck Real Estate Group.



“We have two races to close out the season, and our goals are still the same, win races and put on a good show,” said Hyde, who won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in Las Vegas in 2025. “We have had success here and we are focused on putting on a good show for the fans and especially Joli and her team. This will be an exciting weekend with championship implications all over the place. We want to be one of the teams that has an impact and I think we can.”



The Waldeck Real Estate Group Funny Car will be on track for two qualifying runs on Friday at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Saturday the final two qualifiers will set the field of 16 quickest Funny Cars. Sunday’s elimination rounds will begin at 11:00 a.m. where Hyde and the Waldeck Real Estate Group will be looking to turn on four win lights and race into the winner’s circle.

For more information on the race visit www.nhra.com and to find out more about Waldeck Real Estate Group visit www.waldeckrealestategroup.com.