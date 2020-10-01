WALCO Funding Extreme Pro Stock Class to Debut at ADRL Dragstock XII in St. Louis Oct. 23-24

American Drag Racing League CEO Kenny Nowling announced today that WALCO Funding has signed a multi-year agreement to be the class sponsor for the ADRL’s Extreme Pro Stocks. The class, a fan favorite throughout drag racing, debuts at World Wide Technology Raceway Oct. 23-24 for the sanction’s signature event, the 2020 ADRL Dragstock XII.

WALCO Funding, based in Chicago, is the trusted source of payment plans for experienced sellers, dealers, and administrators in the automotive and home industries. They strive to create successful partnerships by providing payment plans and strategic funding which allow their partners to focus on selling service contracts to their customers.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to become involved with the ADRL,” said Ed Walder, WALCO Funding President. “After seeing the fan reaction to the first two ADRL races this year, it was an easy decision when Kenny pitched us to sponsor the ADRL Extreme Pro Stock class.”

For Nowling, the partnership gives him a brand he’s familiar with and trusts, while for the ADRL, it provides exposure for a class he’s not afraid to say he has a soft spot for.

“I’ve never been shy about the fact I love Extreme Pro Stock,” he said, preparing for this weekend’s ADRL U.S. Drags at the Texas Motorplex near Dallas. “I feel like they’re a perfect complement to our Pro Extreme class. Pro Extreme is made up mostly of the nostalgia-style muscle car bodies and most PX cars run screw-blown combinations with big blowers, whereas the XPS cars are the exact opposite. They’re all late-model cars with hood scoops and naturally-aspirated.”

As has been ADRL tradition, the points for the XPS class, as with all classes, will begin accruing for 2021’s Battle for The Belts championship during Saturday’s competition at Dragstock XII.

Thanks to the WALCO Funding sponsorship, Extreme Pro Stock has the same purse structure as Pro Extreme: $10,000 to win and $2,000 to qualify. The deal also ensures no entry fees will ever have to be paid for the class by teams. For more information on WALCO Funding, visit them online at WALCOFunding.com.

The ADRL returns to action this weekend for the 2020 ADRL US Drags at the Texas Motorplex and wraps up the season Oct. 23-24 at WWT Raceway near St. Louis for ADRL Dragstock XII. SpeedVideo will once again carry both events LIVE.

