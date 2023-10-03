Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wagler Motorsports Park’s Fall Nationals 2023: A Record-Breaking Weekend

Published

This past weekend nestled between two cornfields, Wagler Motorsports Park hosted an adrenaline-fueled hub of action. The 4th annual Fall Nationals event featured a staggering $50,000 in payouts. Diesel-powered vehicles came from all over the country, pushing the limits and captivating audiences throughout the weekend.
 
The excitement began during Thursday’s Testing when several Diesel Powered dragsters showcased their potential, clocking astonishing 4-second passes, providing a tantalizing preview of what lay ahead.
On Friday, the spotlight shone on Michael Cordova, who hails from Bowling Green, Kentucky. Although new to the series, Cordova was no stranger to the diesel industry. Having previously reset the dragster record with a blistering 3.95-second run at 187 mph, he was determined to push the boundaries further. In a scorching Saturday afternoon session, amidst the blazing heat, Cordova staged his car, the green light flashed, and in a thunderous boom, he achieved a record-breaking 3.87-second run at a blistering 191 mph, shattering his previous record. This remarkable feat also earned him the prestigious title of the Fastest Diesel-Powered Vehicle in the world.
 
But the weekend’s record-breaking streak didn’t end there. Justin Zeigler, representing Louisville, Ohio, arrived with the intent to rewrite history in the Pro Street Class. On a crisp Friday night, with ideal track conditions and perfect air temperature, Zeigler delivered a jaw-dropping performance, obliterating the existing record with an astonishing 4.74-second run in the eighth mile, surpassing the previous record of 4.82 seconds. This triumphant achievement also secured the season championship for the Zeigler Team.
 
Wagler Motorsports Park, situated on 200 acres, is more than just a small-time track in southern Indiana. Its versatile facilities cater to a wide range of events, including eighth-mile racing, sled pulls, dirt drag racing, motocross racing, mud bogs, burnout pads, and more. 
 
 
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.