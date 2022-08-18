VP Racing Traction Compound Shipping Daily

Connect with us

VP Racing Fuels announced today that they are not experiencing shortages of traction compounds due to the global supply chain crisis and have ample inventory ready to ship. Tracks can order VP’s new LCHR traction compound or its industry-leading LC7 today by calling VP’s regional offices at the numbers listed below in this release.

“As the industry leader in race fuel and traction compounds, VP maintains the largest inventory in the world, ready to ship,” said Bruce Hendel, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for VP Racing. “Our traction compounds are always in big demand, and our R&D department has worked around the clock to ensure we have plenty in stock, despite the global component shortage. Our chief chemist developed LCHR, a high-resin track prep that delivers the same application and performance level as our popular LC7, expanding our track prep options, and they are all ready to ship.”

Experiencing shortages earlier this year, VP applied its chemical expertise, working to develop a new, proprietary formula that doesn’t rely on the components that are causing the shortages. With their new LCHR formula, VP now has a sustainable inventory and a reliable way to prevent any shortages in the future.

A global shortage of a critical chemical ingredient and related shipping issues are reported to have forced the cancellation of a number of drag races and tracks going dark. Several industry publications have reported on the crisis hitting drag racing tracks around the globe. However, tracks and race teams can be assured that VP Racing is not experiencing shortages and can ship our LCHR traction compounds immediately.

“We have enough LCHR and LC7 to keep tracks running, welcome new track customers, and will fulfill orders as quickly as possible,” added Hendel.

For more information in North America and to place your traction compound orders, contact VP’s regional offices:

VP Central (TX)
Phone: (210) 635-7744 Ext 101
Email: [email protected]

VP East (DE)
Phone: (302) 368-1500
Email: [email protected]

VP Midwest (IN)
Phone: (812) 466-1175
Email: [email protected]

VP South (TN)
Phone: (731) 315-2300
Email: [email protected]

VP West Coast (CA)
Phone: (951) 696-5100
Email: [email protected]

For technical questions, contact: [email protected]

For more information about VP Racing Fuels and its products for racers, enthusiasts, and general consumers, visit www.vpracingfuels.com.

