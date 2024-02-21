VP Racing Joins Ida Zetterström’s Campaign for 2024 NHRA Rookie of the Year

When 2023 FIA Top Fuel champion Ida Zetterström begins her campaign for NHRA’s 2024 Rookie of the Year, she will have the support of VP Racing, one of the motorsports industry’s most recognizable brands of race gas, additives, and lubricants, in her corner as she embarks on her inaugural season competing on U.S. soil.



Prior to relocating to Brownsburg, Indiana from the Åland Islands of Finland last month, Zetterström enjoyed tremendous success competing on the FIA and FIM series circuits in Europe. In addition to her 2023 title, Zetterström is also a two-time champion in the Super Street Bike category. She won her first Super Street Bike crown in 2019, becoming the youngest competitor and first female in the category to do so. Her accomplishments caught the attention of VP Racing, prompting the market leader in high-performance racing fuels to present her with the organization’s ‘Special Award,’ which recognizes a racer who had an exceptionally standout season. With the rising young upstart on their radar, it was simply a matter of time before Zetterström and VP would come together to partner in an official capacity.



“I’m so excited to now officially be working with VP Racing as I begin my NHRA journey,” said Zetterström, who is slated to compete in a minimum of six NHRA Mission Foods Series events in 2024 before running a full-season campaign alongside her JCM Racing teammate Tony Schumacher in 2025. “I’ve had a relationship with VP since 2019 and we’ve worked together on various projects while I was racing in Europe, so it’s incredibly gratifying that it has developed into now hitting the track this year with an official partnership in place.



“VP Racing’s product line is superior, and the VP Racing brand is synonymous with drag racing, so it’s truly an honor to be aligned with them as I begin this next chapter in my racing career,” she added. “We’ve got our sights set on a major goal this year – putting ourselves in the best possible position to compete for the Rookie of the Year award – and even loftier goals for 2025 and beyond. It’s a major feather in my cap to know that I will be pursuing Wally trophies and championships with the support of such a well-respected brand.”



VP Racing joins Zetterström and JCM Racing as an associate partner. VP Racing branding will appear on Zetterström’s 12,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster, firesuit, and team crew shirts, and she will wear a custom-designed VP Racing-branded helmet during all events on her 2024 schedule. Additionally, the VP logo will be featured on Schumacher’s Leatherwood Distillery Top Fuel dragster throughout the entirety of the 21-race NHRA Mission Foods Series season.



“We’re excited to be part of Ida Zetterström’s historic quest in the 2024 NHRA season,” said Bruce Hendel, Senior Vice President – Global Sales for VP. “Ida has impressed us for several years, winning VP’s Special Award 2019 for her outstanding performance racing Super Street Bikes in Europe. Joining her as she enters the NHRA’s premier professional series is fitting for the global leader in performance racing fuels, motor oils, and additives.”

The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season kicks off with the NHRA Gatornationals, March 8-10, at historic Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla. Zetterström’s debut NHRA event will be announced at a later date.