VP Racing Fuels to Provide Service Partnership for PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park

When the professionals of drag racing, as well as sportsman racers, get ready to fire up their engines at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, they will be burning VP Racing Fuels. Race officials announced today that VP Racing Fuels will be supplying the nitromethane, plus methanol and racing gas for the event that’s set for February 8-10 at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“We’ve formed a partnership with VP Racing Fuels, and we trust them in handling nitromethane,” said PRO Vice President Chad Head. “We looked at all of our options and they came with the best package to service all of our needs, and they have the best program for not only the event, but for the owners and the teams. Alan Cerwick, Freddie Turza and Chris Wall have been very easy to work with, taking care of all of our needs and dealing with homeland security.”

“We’re all excited about having the opportunity to participate and be a part of this event,” said Freddie Turza, Technical Manager at VP Racing Fuels. “We have close ties to the majority of the professional teams from our previous 20-year relationship with the NHRA as the official fuel. For the past 10 years, we’ve been on the outside looking in and not able to provide service, so we’re excited to get back to an event of this magnitude and the PRO group to service the teams we know and respect.”

The PRO Superstar Shootout features top drivers from Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock, competing for an unprecedented purse of over $1.3 million. Top Fuel and Funny Car categories will compete for $250,000 each, while the Pro Stock winner will earn $125,000.

“The PRO Superstar Shootout is a special event that will bring together all the top teams, and everybody in the drag racing community is talking about it,” said Chris Wall, VP Racing Fuels East Coast Race Fuel Sales Senior Director. “Our roots were planted in drag racing from the very beginning in the 70s, so for us to be attached to this inaugural event is a big deal to the people that work at VP. The majority of VP management are either former racers, engine builders, team owners – we’re racers at heart, so we’re excited about it.”

Founded in 1975, VP Racing Fuels has developed a reputation as a world leader in racing and performance fuel products, fueling champions in every form of motorsport on land, sea, and air. VP is the Official Racing Fuel of PDRA, NMCA, NMRA, and numerous other series across drag racing and beyond.

“We service around 20 to 25 events every weekend all over the country for the majority of the year. So we’re not just a company that makes fuel; one of our expertise is providing service for series,” said Wall.

The world-famous VP merchandise trailer will be on-site at the event, where fans can buy various items of VP gear. The fan-focused event will feature live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

“We continue to grow in leaps and bounds and the company has grown into five different divisions as our racing fuel as the foundation,” said Turza. “Right now, we’re on a pretty major scale growth path, and we can’t wait to start the year with an event that matches that.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition to the professional categories at the PRO Superstar Shootout, the event will include FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.