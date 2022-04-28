VP Racing Fuels Posting Contingency Award For NHRA Competition Eliminator

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a global leader in performance fuels, lubricants, and additives, today announced their new contingency award for the NHRA Competition Eliminator Series.

“NHRA’s Competition Eliminator Series is the premier contingency dragster program in the country,” said Bruce Hendel, Vice President of North American Sales – Race Fuel and Consumer Products for VP. “This additional contingency level has been added to say ‘thank you’ to those loyal driver customers who run VP’s C25 fuel, takin’ to the winner’s circle. This effort further reinforces VP’s commitment and dedication to bringing the most advanced performance products to the top racers in the NHRA.”

The NHRA Contingency program is a grassroots marketing partnership connecting racers who buy parts and performance products with manufacturers looking to sell and market those products. It offers the advantages of a passion-driven business-to-consumer relationship with the long-term benefits of a business-to-business partnership. Every year, more than 45,000 racers look to partner with the NHRA Contingency program participants.

