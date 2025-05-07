Connect with us

VP Racing Fuels Names Rebel Oil Company as Strategic Master Distributor in Major Markets

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., The World Leader in Fuel Technology®, is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Rebel Oil Company, Inc. (ROC), resulting in significant expansion of VP Racing fuel distribution throughout Nevada and Hesperia, California.

“We are thrilled to partner with ROC, a relationship that brings us a recognizable master distributor in the Nevada market,” said Mike Emerson, VP Racing Western Regional Manager.  “We look forward to assisting ROC in providing their customers with quality race fuels and consumer products. Together, we are set to achieve success and expansion in 2025 and beyond.”

ROC is a leading fuel, renewable biofuel, race fuel, lubricant, and oil distributor in the Western United States. Founded in 1954, ROC brings decades of experience operating fuel stations and servicing wholesale customers. With a presence in the Nevada market, ROC continues to serve Race Fuel customers through their bulk distribution, bulk plant/will call, and cardlock operations.

“ROC is thrilled to partner with VP Racing and fuel champions on and off the track,” said Jason Case, ROC Chief Executive Officer. “As a VP Master Distributor, ROC is able to expand access to high-performance race fuels throughout the markets we serve. We look forward to continuing to deliver quality, reliability, and innovation to our customers.”

This strategic partnership enhances the market presence of both the VP Racing and ROC brands, expanding access to premium fuels and additives for drivers, dealers, and retailers across the region.

For more information about VP Racing and its extensive product lineup for racers, enthusiasts, and general consumers, visit VPRacingFuels.com.

