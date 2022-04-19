Connect with us

VP Racing Fuels Launches Speed Sauce Plus New Injection Fluid
VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a global leader in performance fuels, lubricants, and additives, today announced the launch of VP Speed Sauce Plus injection fluid, a new ethanol-based injection fluid designed to boost more horsepower and torque.

“Following on the heels of our hugely successful Speed Sauce™ introduction, Speed Sauce™ Plus is formulated to provide even more horsepower and torque,” said Bruce Hendel, Vice President of North American Sales – Race Fuel and Consumer Products for VP. “This new ethanol-based product surpasses the power boost of methanol-based injection fluid, delivering extra power and octane on demand. The scientists in our lab have developed another industry-leading performance product.”

Speed Sauce Plus delivers on its promise –

  • Provides 4% more power than methanol-based injection fluids
  • Produces up to 15% more horsepower/torque than stock, with proper tunings
  • Delivers added octane when needed with the ethanol’s >115 octane ratings
  • Less corrosive than the methanol formulas
  • 99% renewable and less toxic than methanol formulas

Both Speed Sauce Plus and Speed Sauce are available in 1-gallon bottles and cases of four gallons.

For more information in North America, contact VP at 844.737.0900 or cpinfo@vpracingfuels.com.

For International inquiries, contact +302.540.2026 or international@vpracingfuels.com.

