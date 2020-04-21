VP Racing Fuels Hand Sanitizer Arms Retailers, Race Tracks & Series For Reopening

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a global leader in performance fuels, lubricants, and additives, today announced the launch of VP Hand Sanitizer to support the needs of commercial businesses, retailers, and race tracks.

“In response to the COVID-19 crisis and requests from customers, we’ve expanded our product lines to include a top-quality 80% alcohol antiseptic product,” said Alan Cerwick, VP’s President and CEO. “This step is part of VP’s commitment to helping our customers and channel partners protect their employees and the general public.”

“We’ve received requests from many of our distributors and retailers to make available large volume supply of hand sanitizer for their employees and store locations,” said Bruce Hendel, VP’s Vice President, North American Sales – Race Fuel and Consumer Products. “We are also in conversations with race series to provide supply for hand sanitizer stations as fans return to race tracks.”

VP Racing Fuels has a reputation for quality and performance, and VP Hand Sanitizer was developed and packaged to satisfy the immediate needs of retailers, industry, racers, race enthusiasts, and general consumers. VP Hand Sanitizer is available in a variety of container sizes, including 32-ounce, 1-gallon, and 5-gallon packaging, as well as 54-gallon drums and 325-gallon totes.

For more information in North America, contact VP at 844.331.6478 or cpinfo@vpracingfuels.com.

For International inquiries, contact +210.635.8774 or international@vpracingfuels.com.

