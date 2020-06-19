Voss Racing Signs Partnership with Race Star Industries

Pro Outlaw 632 driver Dillon Voss will race with support from wheel manufacturer Race Star Industries for the rest of the 2020 season, Voss Racing announced today. Voss Racing, which also includes Voss Racing Engines and Voss Engineering/Wheelie Bars, is also now a Race Star Industries dealer.

“It’s huge to be able to work with Race Star Industries,” said Dillon Voss, the 2017 PDRA Pro Outlaw 632 world champion. “Their product is going to help us run faster, and inevitably it’s going to help us work towards our goal of winning the championship. We’re super-grateful to have Race Star come on board with us and we look forward to representing their product very well.”

Voss and his brother, Cory, will install a set of Race Star’s Pro-Forged Series wheels on the Voss Racing nitrous-assisted ’17 Corvette before the next race. The ability to utilize Race Stars products on-track was a key component of the partnership for both sides.

“We got a hold of Race Star’s new forged rim and realized it’s a really well-designed, lightweight, one-piece rim,” said Cory Voss, who tunes the Corvette. “I reached out to the [Race Star Industries] owner, L.B. Davis, and they were looking for someone who would be a dealer for them and run the product, so that was a perfect fit for us.”

Voss recently won the PDRA Carolina Showdown at South Carolina’s Darlington Dragway, moving him to No. 4 in the championship points standings. Voss believes the performance advantage gained with the new wheels will help him trend closer to another world championship.

“The biggest thing we’ve seen is it’s definitely worth a couple hundredths and a couple mile-an-hour,” Dillon Voss said. “That’s huge in the game we’re playing right now. We have a lot of really close competitors, so we’re going to take any advantage we can get.”

As a Race Star Industries dealer, Voss Racing will have order forms available in their pits at the track, where interested buyers can check out the wheels on the car. Eventually, Voss plans to carry display wheels and wheels for sale trackside.

Race Star Industries wheels join a list of products that Voss Racing uses and sells, including their own Voss Racing Engines and Voss Wheelie Bars lines.

“Without the sponsorships and the clients we have, we wouldn’t be able to run as fast as we do or be able to chase championships or be as successful as we are,” Cory Voss said. “Having good products and good relationships with good companies to be able to sell, buy and work with their products is big in our race program.”

Voss and the Race Star Industries/Voss Racing team will race next at the PDRA North-South Shootout at Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek, Md., July 16-18.

