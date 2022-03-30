Voss Family Racing Has High Expectations for Two-Car Team at PDRA Season Opener

Voss Family Racing has high expectations and is full of confidence leading into the Professional Drag Racing Association’s (PDRA) season opener East Coast Nationals at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina, April 7-9.

The team, which has previously fielded two cars in the Pro 632 category with drivers Dillon Voss and Mike Murphy, will now field one car in Pro 632 with Murphy driving and one car in Extreme Pro Stock with Voss driving.

“I am extremely excited to be back in Mountain Motor Pro Stock, this time with our own car,” Voss explained. “We campaigned a Pro Stock car with Enoch Love in 2018-2019 and had great success with that team. This year we have our own equipment and will be able to tweak our program as we see fit to find the best results.”

The team recently acquired a Jerry Haas-built 2006 Cavalier to run in Mountain Motor Pro Stock events. Twin brother Cory Voss will provide the same crew chief experience that carried the Enoch Love team to two final round appearances in six races. Voss Racing Engines will provide the horsepower for the team, along with lubrication and oil support from LIQUI MOLY. The car has been updated with a set of Voss carbon fiber wheelie bars and a lightweight Racelite Lithium battery.

Murphy will drive the record-setting 2009 Cobalt that Dillon Voss previously drove in Pro 632.

“Mike Murphy has really stepped into the driving role nicely,” Voss said. “We are really pumped to see Mike get into a car that has been a proven winner.”

The team previously had plans to have Murphy drive the shop’s 1994 ex-Pro Stock Thunderbird while his own 2010 Camaro is being updated. With the acquisition and movement of classes for Dillon, the Cobalt will be a much easier transition for Murphy to compete at the highest level possible.

“I really look forward to driving the Cobalt. It is a top qualifying and really competitive car that I feel I can run well with,” Murphy said “My initial goal is to qualify in the top 5 and make my way into the top 8 for the Pro Stars event. I feel that’s a very realistic goal in the Cobalt.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. ADVERTISEMENT