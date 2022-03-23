Vortech Superchargers Partners with PDRA

Vortech Superchargers, a leading manufacturer of centrifugal superchargers, has signed on as a class presenting sponsor and event title sponsor with the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), series officials announced today. Vortech is the new presenting sponsor of MagnaFuel Top Sportsman and the title sponsor of the Doorslammer Derby presented by Stroud Safety, April 28-30 at Beech Bend Raceway Park.

“As the PDRA continues to grow, it’s always exciting to bring in new marketing partners like Vortech Superchargers,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Top Sportsman has consistently been one of our most popular classes, and Vortech’s support will keep driving that success. We’re proud that Vortech chose to support the PDRA and give back to its racers in the series.”

Founded in 1990, Vortech Superchargers offers centrifugal supercharger units, supercharger kits, accessories and more. Vortech has been a leader in centrifugal compressor design technology, winning numerous design awards and countless championships in sanctioning bodies across different motorsports and around the world.

“Vortech has been keeping an eye on PDRA Racing for quite some time,” said Brian Cox, content & brand marketing manager, Vortech. “We see promise in what a great job they have done with their race series and truly involving racers as the sport evolves. As we get back to racing in 2022, Vortech feels that PDRA is one of the premier racing organizations and to be associated with them adds to the value of our products.”

PDRA’s Top Sportsman program has exploded since the series’ inception in 2014, with upwards of 90 cars attending some races. The class is split into two groups, the 16-car MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by Tejas Borja, and MagnaFuel Top Sportsman presented by Vortech, which can have a 32- or 48-car field depending on car counts.

“The PDRA has a high caliber of Top Sportsman racers with a commitment to the race series,” said Lance Keck, race director/senior engineer, Vortech. “Vortech sees this as a great asset and very valuable in a racing partnership. We are looking forward to working with racers who want to go faster with centrifugal superchargers and help us prove how efficient and reliable our blowers really are.”

The Vortech Superchargers Doorslammer Derby presented by Stroud Safety, April 28-30, is the second race on the eight-race 2022 PDRA championship tour. Now in its second year, the Doorslammer Derby takes place at historic Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“Vortech would like to solidify our commitment to racing as well as collect important data to make our products even better for the racer and consumer,” Cox said. “Having our race director/senior engineer, Lance Keck, based in Bowling Green, it made sense to be a title sponsor at the Doorslammer Derby at Beech Bend.”

For more info on MagnaFuel Top Sportsman presented by Vortech or the Vortech Doorslammer Derby presented by Stroud Safety, visit www.PDRA660.com.

