Virtual Speed Performance 4.70 Doorslammers to Join Eddie Chamberlain’s Heads Up Mania All Index Shootout

Bradenton Motorsports Park Host many events heard around the world, such as World Series of Pro Mod, U.S. Street Nationals, FL2K, and many more events as the year goes on. However, on September 7, 2024, Bradenton Motorsports Park will play host to Virtual Speed Performance 4.70 Doorslammers at Eddie Chamberlain’s Heads Up Mania All Index Shootout event.

This is the second time the class has appeared in Bradenton. Thanks to Nick Stewart, owner of Virtual Speed Performance, who worked with Eddie Chamberlain last year on putting on a 4.70 Index class. The 24-year-old entrepreneur is set on making 4.70 door slammer racing popular in the state of Florida like it is up north, he shared.

“Florida has become a small tire state and the problem is I have a big tire car. Unless I can afford to run with the big dogs and run Pro Mod or PDRA 632 my car is parked,” explained Stewart. “There are a lot of cars like mine in the state that are old 632 cars that can’t run 4.20s or there are Top Sportsman rides that need a place to race locally and I think 4.70 index is the class! I’m trying to get the class started using my own funding with my business, Virtual Speed Performance, which is mail order e-commerce automotive performance business selling new & used performance parts.”

Nick Stewart started selling used parts on eBay and Facebook marketplace as a side hustle in 2017 which by 2021 he decided to pursue virtualspeedperformance.com full-time and hasn’t looked back since. He then expanded his catalog by partnering with Motorstate to start selling new parts. Stewart’s current plan for the business moving forward is to start buying and selling race cars, trailers and engines along with a future plan for a 4.70 points series in the state of Florida.

