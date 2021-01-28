VIP Tickets, Racer Pre-Entry Launched for CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS

With interest at a fever pitch, race officials for the CTECH World Doorslammers Nationals presented by JEGS today announced VIP Tickets and Race Pre-Entries are now available.

Both can be accessed through the brand new race website — www.DoorslammerNats.com — for the event that takes place March 5-7 at Orlando Speed World Dragway, allowing quick and easy access for racers to get entered and fans to purchase their VIP tickets for one of the biggest races of the 2021 season.

After a spectacular inaugural race a year ago, the buzz has reached an impressive level for the second annual CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, where the stars in Pro Stock and Pro Mod will again compete for a huge purse as the stars of the show.

Offering a seamless and convenient way for teams to enter and for fans to attend is a new addition to the event in 2021, and an added measure that is important for Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck.

“With the amount of movement we’re seeing from racers and fans, we knew we had to put together an online solution to pre-event ticket sales and racer entries,” Buck said. “Considering the unique challenges of operating live events during a global pandemic, this technology also offers an opportunity to help keep our WDN family safe with a touchless process.”

The VIP spectator ticket for fans includes a full event three-day pass, VIP parking and special VIP viewing areas to get the best angles for the ultimate event when it comes to doorslammer racing.

The action was incredible a year ago, and fan interest has only increased for the 2021 race. General tickets will be available for purchase at Orlando Speed World Dragway during the event, but the chance to score VIP tickets is only available online. It will also give fans the best seat in the house for what is sure to be a memorable, action-packed weekend thanks to the standouts in Pro Stock, Pro Mod and a variety of sportsman classes.

“Having added a slew of new eliminators to our line up for 2021, we knew the logistics of the event were going to intensify, so we wanted to do everything in our power to make it easy for racers and fans and manageable for our event team when it comes time to park rigs, setup our vendor midway and special viewing areas for VIP fans,” Buck said. “The platform with TheFOAT has been excellent and provided us with a tremendous amount of data even in the early stages. I can’t wait to see the information available to us post-event. It’s all very exciting.”

All drivers and teams are encouraged to purchase their entry ahead of time — especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — to ensure their spot in their respective field for the weekend. Entries will undoubtedly be a hot item considering the high stakes involved during the weekend and will fill up quickly.

The entry fee includes a tech card, vehicle pass, four crew members, as well as testing on Thursday and Friday before two rounds of qualifying begin later on Friday, March 5. Qualifying continues with two rounds Saturday and eliminations take place on Sunday.

“These are the best drivers, the best teams, the best tuners and the best cars drag racing has to offer. It’s the best drag race ever,” Buck said. “I think we’re going to trademark that. Of course, I’m saying it tongue-in-cheek and I’m painfully biased, but I believe it to be true.

“What we’re doing here in Orlando is special, and it will be for a long, long time. I’m so appreciative of the fans that have jumped on this VIP ticket offering and are going to get to experience this event in a way no one else will. We literally have people coming in from all over the globe to be part of this.”

For more information on the CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, visit www.DoorslammerNats.com. The new website also includes additional event info, rules and regulations, race schedule, news, FAQ and much more.

