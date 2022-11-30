Video: Tuesday Testing Highlights at 2022 Snowbird Outlaw Nationals

Testing for the 51st annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks continued Tuesday at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Racers took advantage of beautiful weather and killer track prep to get dialed in for the historic race, which will pay $51,000 to the winner in Pro Mod. Several other classes are on tap, including Pro 275, X275, Ultra Street, Limited Drag Radial, Outlaw 632, and more.

Straight Line Media’s Kyle Christ is on the grounds all week covering the action. He put together this compilation of highlights from Tuesday testing. Drivers include Melanie Salemi, Brandon Snider, Jason Lee, Jason Harris in his new Pro Boost ride, and Lyle Barnett driving Marty Robertson’s new screw-blown Camaro.

Stay tuned to DragIllustrated.com for continued coverage of the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals.